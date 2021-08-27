Saints facing untimely depth challenges at positions in flux

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says reduced numbers of healthy tight ends, defensive tackles and cornerbacks on New Orleans’ roster is becoming a challenge as the preseason winds down. Payton says the Saints could snap up some players cut by other teams after Tuesday’s deadline for NFL teams trim rosters to the regular-season maximum of 53.

The positions where the Saints have been short on healthy players this week were already in flux entering training camp because of offseason moves to reduce player payroll. New Orleans concludes its preseason on Saturday night against Arizona.

(Story via The Associated Press)