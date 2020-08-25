Saints DE Carl Granderson noticeably bigger and stronger in camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saints defensive end Carl Granderson is entering his second season in the NFL, but he looks far from a 1 year vet. This offseason he went from weighing 258 to 280 lbs.

“I think number one, I see a change in his body type,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Granderson also put an emphasis on special teams this offseason. He said, “my personal goal mainly for this season is just to contribute on special teams, set the tempo on special teams because it’s 1/11th, everybody has got to do their job.”

