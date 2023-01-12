METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s been a challenging year for the New Orleans Saints. However, rookie Wide Receiver Chris Olave has been a bright spot all season long.

The first-round pick broke over 1,000 yards in his first year in the league. He is just one of three Saints rookies to ever do so.

Olave will be working on yards after catch in the off-season.

“That’s kind of a weak part of my game and try to gain a couple of muscle, pounds of muscle, just trying to play through contact and allow myself to get yards out of the catch,” said Olave. “But I guess the biggest thing is I’ve learned a lot, especially with veteran quarterbacks James and Andy. They taught me a lot.”

“I feel like the coaches believe in me and they believe in what I can do. I feel like there’s a lot of room to improve and I can’t wait to get to that point,” he said.

“He had a good rookie year, but there’s still a lot of things that he can improve on and get better at and being able to play this game bigger, stronger,” said New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen.

Michael Thomas has been giving advice to Olave from the sidelines.

“That’s my guy,” said Olave. “We planned on training together somewhere, but we just plan it out. I can’t wait to see it. I definitely want to play with him next year. I don’t know what happens, but he’s definitely a guy that I train. We have the same mentality. We would be better. We both want to be the best.”

Thomas is another Saints player who has broken 1,000+ in his rookie season.