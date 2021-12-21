NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tom Brady led team was shut out on Sunday night for the first time since 2006.

The Saints defeated Tampa Bay 9-0 and ran their record to 7-7.

Saints CB C. J. Gardner-Johnson essentially put the game away with this interception below.

After the interception, Brady was seen throwing a Microsoft Surface Tablet on the sideline.

After the game, Gardner-Johnson took the opportunity to rub salt into the wound on Twitter.

We've reviewed the tape and while we don't recommend throwing your @surface (even if your friend holds the NFL record for career completions), here are some tips for caring for your Surface: https://t.co/bgqgb2PgJe — Microsoft Support (@MicrosoftHelps) December 21, 2021

As you can see above, Microsoft took the opportunity to reply on Tuesday.

The Brady-led Buccaneers still have not beaten New Orleans in the regular season.