NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tom Brady led team was shut out on Sunday night for the first time since 2006.
The Saints defeated Tampa Bay 9-0 and ran their record to 7-7.
Saints CB C. J. Gardner-Johnson essentially put the game away with this interception below.
After the interception, Brady was seen throwing a Microsoft Surface Tablet on the sideline.
After the game, Gardner-Johnson took the opportunity to rub salt into the wound on Twitter.
As you can see above, Microsoft took the opportunity to reply on Tuesday.
The Brady-led Buccaneers still have not beaten New Orleans in the regular season.