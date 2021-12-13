EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. – FINAL: New Orleans Saints 30, New York Jets 6
Fourth quarter
1:07 QB Taysom Hill goes 44 yards for the final touchdown of the game. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 30-6
3:32 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 23-9
5:28 QB Taysom Hill runs in a two yard rushing touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 23-6
12:26 K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 16-6
Third quarter
1:02 K Brett Maher 31 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 13-6
Second quarter
0:05 K Eddy Pineiro 46 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 10-6
3:42 RB Alvin Kamara runs in a 16 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 10-3
10:04 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. 3-3
First quarter
6:40 Saints K Brett Maher 23 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 3-0