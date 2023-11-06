NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Speared by five defensive takeaways, the Saints pulled away from the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter for a 24-17 win Sunday. It’s the second straight win for New Orleans.

The undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd University went to work right out of the gate against the Saints’ defense, connecting with 6’6 tight end Cole Kmet for an 18-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game to go up 7-0.

The New Orleans defense then seemed to settle in when cornerback Paulson Adebo picked off Tyson Bagent on the Bears’ second drive of the game. The interception was the second interception for Adebo in two games.

The Saints offense then capitalized when quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Chris Olave to tie the game.

Bagent continued to work the Saints defense, opening up the second quarter with his second touchdown pass to Kmet to go up a score.

New Orleans’ offense responded right back with a Carr touchdown to Taysom Hill to tie the game. The touchdown made Hill the first NFL player to have a least 10 career rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns since Frank Gifford, who played with the New York Giants in 1952-60, 1962-64.

The game remained tied at the half thanks to a missed Bears field goal attempt late in the second quarter.

The Saints took the lead in the quarter after taking advantage of a Bears fumble forced and recovered by Adebo with a 55-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe. The Bears would then tie it with a field goal late in the third quarter.

Then early in the fourth quarter, the Saints took back the lead when Hill connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown to go up 24-17.

On the ensuing Bears drive, the Saints safety Marcus Maye intercepted Bagent, the second interception thrown by the rookie of the day. Adebo would later intercept Bagent for the second time of the day, the fourth New Orleans takeaway.

The game ended with a sack fumble and five takeaways.