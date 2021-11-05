Saints 3 Keys to Win vs Falcons

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) - Internationally renowned author and biblical apologist Ken Ham will be LouisianaChristian University’s speaker at its 6th Annual Values & Ethics Series on Nov. 10-11.Ham is the CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum in Cincinnati, andthe Noah’s Ark Exhibit in Kentucky. He will speak on two issues of great currency inAmerica today.

Wednesday evening, he will present “Divided Nation: Cultures in Chaos & A ConflictedChurch. Thursday morning, Ham will speak on “One Race One Blood: Dealing with ‘Racesand Racism.”