Saints 2020 Preseason schedule announced

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek, starting with two road games, followed by two home contests at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the docket.

New Orleans and the Rams are scheduled to open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they play Los Angeles on Friday, August 14, with a 9:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The clubs are tied at 2-2 in the preseason series, the Rams lead the regular season series 41-33 and the postseason rivalry is tied 1-1. The Saints are 26-27 in preseason openers all-time after falling to Minnesota 34-25 in the 2019 opener.

In Week Two, the Saints will head north to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Aug. 23. The contest will be nationally televised FOX (FOX 8 WVUE locally) at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints lead the Steelers 9-7 in the regular season series, while Pittsburgh holds a 9-3 edge in the preseason.

In Week Three, New Orleans will kickoff their 2020 Mercedes-Benz Superdome slate and play the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The Saints have a 5-5 preseason record against the Texans and a 3-2 regular season mark after their come-from-behind 30-28 season-opening win over Houston in 2019.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Miami Dolphins prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. The contest will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:00 p.m. CT. It’s the fifth consecutive year that New Orleans finishes the preseason at home, the second straight against Miami. The Dolphins lead the all-time preseason series 15-7, including a 16-13 win over the Saints in the 2019 preseason finale. The 22 meetings between the two teams in the preseason is the second-most by a Saints preseason opponent to the 30 exhibitions with the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.

SeatGeek, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the Saints, will be donating a suite to a 2020 home game to a group of essential workers who have been serving our community during COVID-19. For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com.

The Rams, Texans and Dolphins preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Communications network of stations regionally, as well as additional Gulf Coast stations, available in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8

Alexandria – WNTZ

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX

Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM

Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM

Jackson, Miss. – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, Miss. – WTOK

Memphis, Tenn. – WMC

Mobile, Ala. – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA

All four preseason games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

2020 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

(All times CENTRAL)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV _

Aug. 14 at Los Angeles Rams 9:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray Comm.

Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh Steelers 7:00 p.m. FOX

Aug. 29 HOUSTON TEXANS 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray Comm.

Sept. 3 MIAMI DOLPHINS 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray Comm.

(Release provided by the New Orleans Saints)