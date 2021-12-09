METAIRIE, LA. – Quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to start and redeem himself this weekend against the Jets. Hill threw four interceptions against the Cowboys last weekend. The duel threat athlete is also battling a foot and finger injury.

“Question is the good with the bad. Can you win, but the bad has to be better and we don’t have to be great, when I’m talking about him. There are elements that you watch where you are excited. There are things where you get into a game late like that that you want to improve on. That’s the process, those are the starts, the next opportunity for him. I think he’ll do well,” said head coach Sean Payton.

“I have learned that you just you manage the opportunities that come your way. That’s really been where my mindset has been what can I do each week to help our team win football games and be affective,” said Hill.

Running back Alvin Kamara will also be in the mix on Sunday. He returns after a four game absence with a knee injury. The Saints have two of their best playmakers back on the gridiron, which should be an offensive spark for the Saints on Sunday.