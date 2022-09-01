METAIRIE, La. – Tuesday at 3 p.m. is the deadline for all 32 NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. Head coach Dennis Allen and the Saints described this time of year as their ‘least favorite.’

“This is probably the hardest week of the year, you know, just because I know what these guys put in to getting themselves ready to be a football player and play in the National Football League,” said Allen.

“Whether it’s here or somewhere else, it’s important to a lot of guys and it’s challenging and there’s a human element to it. At the end of the day, we’ve got a great game, but we have a really tough business.”

“This is part of the tough business part,” said New Orleans Saints cornerback PJ Williams.

“It’s always a tough week because you create bonds with a lot of guys go through training camp because it’s not easy at all. Then about 30 to 40 people get released on the team. It’s definitely a hard time for a lot of people.”

Players who do not make the 53 man roster still have a chance of making the practice squad or getting picked up by another NFL team.