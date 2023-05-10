NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans native Foster Moreau is headed home to play for the Saints, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old made headlines earlier this year when announced he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. That diagnosis was revealed when Moreau was visiting the Saints and the possible trade deal was put on hold.

After a previous decision to step away from football, Moreau says he is on the road to recovery and says he plans to play in the 2023 season.

According to ESPN’s Fowler, the three-year deal with the free agent is worth $12 million, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau will make his debut with the Saints alongside his former Las Vegas Raiders teammate, quarterback Derek Carr who landed a deal with New Orleans in March. Carr once played for current Saints coach Dennis Allen while the Raiders were still in Oakland.

With Derek Carr as his quarterback last season, Moreau saw a career-high 33 receptions for a career-best 430 yards. He caught two touchdowns.

Prior to his career in the pros, Moreau played four years at Louisiana State University under then-head coach Ed Orgeron. A New Orleans boy at heart, Moreau came to the Tigers as a three-star prospect at Jesuit High School under head coach Mark Songy.

The Saints are set to kick off the 2023 season at home against the Atlanta Falcons later this year. An official date has not yet been set.

