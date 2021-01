NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Saints have placed running back Alvin Kamara on the COVID-19 list.

Alvin Kamara placed on COVID-19 list



Story: https://t.co/loa6rK0k8l — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2021

Kamara becomes the second player to be placed on the COVID-19 list this week, along with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining him for a minimum of 10 days.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara tested positive again and will be placed on Reserve/COVID, per source. He’s out Sunday and now the question will be whether he reruns for the first playoff game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021

Kamara has carried 187 times for a career-high 932 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.