REPORT: Saints QB Drew Brees suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung

by: Anum Siddiqui

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD)- According to Ed Werder with ESPN, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is suffering from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.

