REPORT: Saints QB Drew Brees suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD)- According to Ed Werder with ESPN, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is suffering from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.
