NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints’ roster took a hit on Monday with defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle reportedly signing with a pair of NFC South rivals.

Onyemata, 30, will be reuniting with Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was his coach in New Orleans before being let go in the off-season.

NFL analyst Adam Schefter tweeted that Onyemata is getting a 3-year, $35 million deal that includes a $24.5 million guarantee.

Meanwhile, Tuttle will take his talents to the Carolina Panthers on a 3-year, $19.5 million deal with #13 million guaranteed.

Tuttle grew up in Midway, North Carolina, about 68 miles from Charlotte.