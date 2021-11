New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Trevor Siemian era is set to begin on Sunday when the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a report, Siemian is expected to be the Saints’ starting quarterback on Sunday.

The #Saints are expected to start QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday vs. the #Falcons, sources say. Not a surprise considering how poised he was in relief last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

The Saints play the rival Falcons at noon on Sunday in the Superdome on Fox 44.

The Saints turned to Siemian against the Buccaneers when Jameis Winston was injured in what turned out to be a season-ending injury.