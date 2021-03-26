Report: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 15: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a braking up a pass during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — According to a report by Cleveland.com, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Cleveland native was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, according to sources with knowledge of his arrest.

Jail records confirm Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on the charge, but he has not been formally charged.

According to Cleveland.com, Lattimore was arrested around 10:30 p.m. by the Cleveland Police’s gang investigators. Jal records show three other men were arrested by the gang unit at the same time as Lattimore. One was arrested on suspicion of improperly handling a gun in a car and two were arrested on suspicion of having weapons under disability, meaning they illegally possessed a gun with a felony record.

Lattimore is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He starred at Glenville High School and Ohio State University before the Saints drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.