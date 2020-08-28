REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 16: New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gayle Benson has the coronavirus.

Benson is not in the hospital and is in fact at home.

The Saints owner is still participating in the team’s zoom call everyday.

Benson became the principal owner of the Saints after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.