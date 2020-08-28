REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gayle Benson has the coronavirus.
Benson is not in the hospital and is in fact at home.
The Saints owner is still participating in the team’s zoom call everyday.
Benson became the principal owner of the Saints after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.
