NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This past week, Jon Gruden worked with former Raider quarterback Derek Carr, Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and other staff to install the Black and Gold offense during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).
Gruden’s involvement with the Saints was first reported by Jeff Duncan.
It is reportedly the first team that Gruden has helped since he was forced to step down as Raiders head coach in October of 2021.
The Saints have added three former Raiders during this offseason alone, with quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Bryan Edwards, and tight end Foster Moreau.
