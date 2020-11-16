REPORT: Drew Brees could “miss some time” with a rib injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Reports indicate that Quarterback Drew Bress suffered a rib contusion after being sacked multiple times in the first half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He sat out the second half.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report the new details about Brees’ injury on Twitter earlier Monday.

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

If Brees does miss some time, this means that both Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will see more game reps moving forward.

In limited action yesterday, Taysom Hill did not attempt a pass but did rush for 45 yards on 8 carries.

As for Jameis Winston, he finished the second half 6 for 10 passing with 63 yards.

It’s not clear what the Quarterback position could look like in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons, but we should have a better idea when Saints Head Coach Sean Payton speaks with media this afternoon.