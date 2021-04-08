Reggie Wayne, Cam Jordan named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate Kwon Alexander #58 after Jordan sacked quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Alabama — The Senior Bowl today announced it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame—former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs CB Patrick Surtain, former San Francisco 49ers LT Joe Staley, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Fred Taylor, former Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne, and current New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan. In addition, the Senior Bowl will also honor the game’s 2019 Rookie-of-Year, Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin, and 2020 Rookie-of-Year, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, during a ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Wednesday June 23, 2021.

“We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of Pro Football Hall of Fame). We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers.”

An exciting new addition to this year’s Hall of Fame festivities will be the inaugural Senior Bowl Charities Golf Classic (presented by IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank), which will be held at Lakewood Golf Club on the property of The Grand Hotel. This exclusive event will pair 18 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the five current Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees. The list golfers will include all-time greats such as former Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome and former Houston Oilers outside linebacker Robert Brazile—both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame—as well as former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom, a member of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. The full slate of participants from around college football and the NFL will be released periodically over the next three months.

The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, established in 1988, includes All-Pros such as Doak Walker, Ray Nitschke, Joe Namath, Mean Joe Green, Walter Payton, Franco Harris, Steve Largent, Kellen Winslow, Dan Marino, Bo Jackson, Derrick Thomas, Brett Favre, and Terrell Owens. In addition, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and Eddie Robinson are among the list of inducted legendary pro and college coaches.

The Senior Bowl was forced to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for last April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Statement from Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne:

“I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft. I am truly honored to be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life.”

Statement from New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan:

“I had teammates that were older than me at Cal like Tyson Alualu and Alex Mack go to the Senior Bowl and watching those guys ahead of me become first-rounders was proof of how important the Senior Bowl really was. Getting the invite to the Senior Bowl was checking off the list of being acknowledged as one of the nation’s best. When I got the Senior Bowl it allowed me to prove myself and eliminate any self-doubt versus the nation’s best players. Playing in the Senior Bowl reinforced what I should’ve already known—that I was fully prepared to go to the NFL”.

SENIOR BOWL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE BIOS

Reggie Wayne

Selected No. 30 overall in the 2001 draft by the Indianapolis Colts…spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts…appeared in 211 games and missed only 13 over the course of his career…streak of 189 consecutive games played is third-most by a wide receiver in NFL history…finished his career with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 TD…ranks tenth-place in NFL history in both receptions and receiving yards…played in six Pro Bowls, including five straight from 2006-2010…voted first-team All-Pro in 2007 after leading the NFL with 1,510 receiving yards and was twice named second-team All-Pro (2007 and 2009)…recorded eight 1,000-yard seasons…appeared in 23 career playoff games, which included a pair of 200-yard efforts…played in two Super Bowls (XLI versus Bears and XLIV versus Saints)…scored a 53-yard touchdown in Super Bowl win over the Bears…was four-year starter at University of Miami…named Big East Rookie of Year and Freshman All-American by The Sporting News…set school record with 173 receptions…finished his Miami career ranked first in career receptions, second in receiving yards, and third in receiving TD…also ran track at Miami…member of U of Miami Hall of Fame and Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor

Cam Jordan

Selected No. 24 overall in the 2011 draft by the New Orleans Saints…has never missed a game in 10 seasons…currently has an incredible streak of 160 consecutive starts…has registered 94.5 sacks, 11 FF, and 10 FR thus far in his career…he is the first defensive lineman in Saints franchise history to record 7.5 or more sacks in eight different seasons…set career-high two year ago with 15.5 sacks in 2019 campaign…named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010’s…voted to six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams (1st team in 2017, 2nd team in 2018 and 2019)…was named Saints Walter Payton Man of Year nominee for all his off-field charitable work in 2017…played in 51-of-52 over his four years at University of Cal…three-year starter for the Bears…was named first-team All-Pac 10 as a senior

Patrick Surtain

Selected No. 44 overall in the 1998 draft by the Miami Dolphins…played in 163 games in 11 seasons (7 with Dolphins and 4 with Chiefs)…three-time Pro Bowler, 2002 first team All-Pro, and 2003 second team All-Pro…finished NFL career with 547 tackles, 37 interceptions and 105 passes defended…inducted into the Southern Miss Hall of Fame in 2011…finished his college career with 406 tackles, 46 tackles for losses, seven quarterback sacks and three interceptions…twice named first team all-Conference USA and was 1997 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year… currently serves as head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida…named 2020 High School Football America National Coach of the Year…has led American Heritage to three state championships in five years.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Senior Bowl}