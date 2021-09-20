Reality check: Beat up Saints fall to Panthers 26-7

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled near the end zone during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGNO) — A poor performance from a team already riddled with injury was the story of the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Carolina.

The Saints were held to 128 yards of offense, a low in the Sean Payton era. And, the Panthers picked off Jameis Winston, twice. Throw in 11 penalties for 115 yards and the Saints fall to 1-1 on the season.

Winston completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards. He scored the Saints only touchdown on an eight yard fourth quarter scramble.

Sam Darnold threw two first half touchdown passes, as Carolina led 17-0 at half. Darnold was 26 of 38 passing, for 305 yards.

Saints center Erik McCoy, and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and CJ Gardner-Johnson were all inactive for the game. Earlier in the week, the Saints put defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve.

The Saints play at New England next Sunday. The Patriots defeated the New York Jets Sunday 25-6 to even their record at 1-1.