RANKED! Which New Orleans-hosted Super Bowl did it best?

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to hosting Super Bowls, Miami may have the most (11) – by one – but nowhere does a better job than the ‘Big Easy.’
And despite not hosting another one until 2025, WGNO Sports has decided to rewind the clock during Super Bowl LV week and take a look back at the ‘The Big Game’ in New Orleans.
Few have as much experience with the NFL Championship in New Orleans than WGNO sports director Ed Daniels, who attended the city’s first Super Bowl at age 12 with “one of the best dudes ever” – cousin Sam Tournillon.
On that day, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7, and Daniels has either attended and/or covered five more since.
From that very first Super Bowl in Tulane Stadium on Jan. 11, 1970 to the modern-era championships hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, WGNO ranks all 10 from worst to first.