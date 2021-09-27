RANKED! Which New Orleans-hosted Super Bowl did it best?

The Big Easy does 'The Big Game' better than anywhere. WGNO's Ed Daniels ranks all 10!

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to hosting Super Bowls, Miami may have the most (11) – by one – but nowhere does a better job than the ‘Big Easy.’

And despite not hosting another one until 2025, WGNO Sports has decided to rewind the clock during Super Bowl LV week and take a look back at the ‘The Big Game’ in New Orleans.

Few have as much experience with the NFL Championship in New Orleans than WGNO sports director Ed Daniels, who attended the city’s first Super Bowl at age 12 with “one of the best dudes ever” – cousin Sam Tournillon.

On that day, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7, and Daniels has either attended and/or covered five more since.

#10 Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 – Jim Plunkett leads the Raiders to the title. The Raiders became the first Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo)

#9 Cowboys 27, Broncos 10 – Broncos fans were in love with the Orange Crush. Broncos led by quarterback Craig Morton, a former Cowboy who was voted NFL comeback player of the year. Former Chalmette high star Norris Weese replaced Morton later in the game, and completed 4 of 10 passes. (AP Photo)

#8 Ravens 34, Niners 31 – Solid Super Bowl, but famous for when the lights went out in the Superdome. Minutes later, a meme on Facebook appeared titled “Payton’s revenge”, had then suspended Saints head coach Sean Payton turning the lights off at the Dome. Priceless. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

#7 Green Bay Packers 35, Patriots 21 – Brett Favre wins his only Super Bowl title, capping a bizarre week. Bill Parcells and team owner Bob Kraft were headed for divorce, and neither made an attempt to hide it. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

#6 49ers 55, Broncos 10 – total destruction of the Broncos by the Niners. The Niners were one of the greatest teams of all-time, outscoring opponents 126-26 in the postseason. (AP Photo/Lennox McLennon, File)

#5 Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3 – The first of two Tom Landry titles, as the longtime Dallas coach finally breaks through with a championship. Also when running back Duane Thomas asked the ultimate question of the ultimate game. “If this is the ultimate game, why do they play it every year?” (AP Photo)

#4 Bears 46, Patriots 10 – The cap to one of the greatest seasons in the history of the NFL. Let’s do the Super Shuffle! (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

#3 Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 – The beginning of the Steel Curtain Dynasty in the final pro football game played at Tulane Stadium. (AP Photo/Boone)

#2 Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 – First Super Bowl played in New Orleans always special. Final game played before the merger between the American Football League and National Football League. Hank Stram and the Chiefs carry the torch for the AFL. (AP Photo/JS)

#1 Patriots 20, Rams 17 – The official start of the Patriots/Tom Brady dynasty. Brady’s game winning field goal drive started it all. It was also the beginning of the end for the Greatest show on Turf. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

From that very first Super Bowl in Tulane Stadium on Jan. 11, 1970 to the modern-era championships hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, WGNO ranks all 10 from worst to first.