(WGNO) — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr Tuesday, the deadline for having to guarantee more than $40 million to the veteran signal-caller.

Carr’s agent acknowledged his client’s release on social media, Tuesday.

The Saints had Carr in for a two-day visit last week, but a trade between the Raiders and Saints was not consummated between the two clubs.

The Saints, according to the NFL Network, asked Carr to restructure his contract.

Carr is now a free agent. Two other NFC South clubs, Carolina and Tampa Bay, could pursue Carr now that he is free to sign with any team, without compensation.