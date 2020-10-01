Preview: Lions host Saints in matchup of teams off to 1-2 starts

DETROIT, MI. – The New Orleans Saints head into the Motor City hoping to end a rare losing streak.

The Saints have lost consecutive games for first time in three years.

New Orleans plays at Detroit on Sunday, aiming to avoid losing three in a row for first time since starting 0-3 in 2016.

The Lions ended an 11-game, 11-month losing streak with a game-ending winning drive at Arizona.

The Drew Brees-led Saints hope to have star receiver Michael Thomas in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has an NFL-high six scores from scrimmage.

The Saints and Lions kick off at noon on Sunday.