Preview: Lions host Saints in matchup of teams off to 1-2 starts

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, MI. – The New Orleans Saints head into the Motor City hoping to end a rare losing streak.

The Saints have lost consecutive games for first time in three years.

New Orleans plays at Detroit on Sunday, aiming to avoid losing three in a row for first time since starting 0-3 in 2016.

The Lions ended an 11-game, 11-month losing streak with a game-ending winning drive at Arizona.

The Drew Brees-led Saints hope to have star receiver Michael Thomas in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara has an NFL-high six scores from scrimmage.

The Saints and Lions kick off at noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story