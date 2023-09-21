Prep Football Week Four, and one of the longest running rival games in the area gets its time on the grid iron glory page, this week.

As Notre Dame travels to Teurlings. It’s a contest in which both teams have identical 2-and-1 records.

The Pios coming of a win, 41-12 over Class 5A Comeaux, and Teurlings coming off a tough road loss to Division 3 defending state champs, St. Charles.

One of the key matchups in this game will be the play of Rebels quarterback Preston Welch against the Pios defense.

Welch is a three year starter for Coach Dane Charpentier, and his Teurlings squad, and Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook knows keeping him in check will be key.

“He’s pretty much torched us the last couple of years… we are going to have to get him off his game a little bit.”

Notre Dame Junior Linebacker Jackson Casanova says, “He’s a good quarterback, and kind of fast, make sure our ends get wide and keep him in the middle.”

Meanwhile, Coach Charpentier knows Preston can make a huge difference for his Rebel ball club. “He’s proven that he’s a winner, and certainly we rely on him a lot offensively. We rely on him to distribute the football.”

Notre Dame and Teurlings play Friday night at Teurlings Rebel Field starting at 7pm.