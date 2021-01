NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The final injury report is out and the Saints will be without backup cornerback Patrick Robinson. Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray and Will Clapp are all questionable to play on Sunday.

#Saints backup center Will Clapp tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s playoff game against the #Bucs, per sources.



Contact tracing identified no high-risk close contacts. The NFL will continue to monitor test results, but there’s optimism this is isolated. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2021

For more on the story, click the video provided.