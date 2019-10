The New Orleans Saints will be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson and quarterback Drew Brees this Sunday as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After his first two starts in the regular season, QB Teddy Bridgewater is still trying to find his groove in this Saints offense.

As the Saints prepare for the Bucs, the defense is ready for what Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and QB Jameis Winston might throw at them.

For more, click the video provided.