Potential issues for NFL’s COVID testing plan

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the New Orleans Saints, Head Coach Sean Payton speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the NFL’s COVID-19 testing plan for the 2020 season and whether it can work and not slow down testing for cities.
–Video via NBC Sports–