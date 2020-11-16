Photos: Saints pull off big win against 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Saints held on against the 49ers yesterday for a big win despite losing Drew Brees with what the team calls a rib injury.

Brees was sacked in the second quarter and pummeled to the ground by 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Street was assessed a roughing the passer penalty.

The Saints also lost starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the third quarter to an oblique injury. Tight end Josh Hill and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith also left the game with injuries. Smith suffered a concussion on an incomplete pass in the second quarter.

