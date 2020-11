TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to hurdle Lavonte David #54 and Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints gestures during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled during the second half by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempt to tackle Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with D.J. Swearinger #36 after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Drew Brees #9 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Michael Burton #32 of the New Orleans Saints gestures during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints hands off to Dwayne Washington #24 during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMBA BAY, FL – Tampa Bay was heavily favored to win against the New Orleans Saints last night, so no one expected it when the Saints absolutely dominated Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead and lifting the New Orleans Saints into first place in the NFC South with a 38-3 rout.

Brady finished the game with a rating of 40.4.

Take a look at some of the best moments from the unforgettable game.