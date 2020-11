NEW ORLEANS, La. - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke about his team's impressive effort in Sunday night's 38-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Yeah, look, I don't know that you go into a game like that against an offense like that and feel like, it's going to go that clean for you. But there's just that much respect for what they do. And so I was happy we built on the momentum, I was happy we got the early three and outs. I thought that was significant into the way the game unfolded and getting a quick lead. And then from there, it was just one of our better efforts."