Payton describes Saints preseason as “the antithesis of training camp”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NFL training camp is in full swing for the Saints, but it’s unlike any first week back that players are used to.

This week is strictly for COVID-19 testing and this weekend players will get physicals. Week two is an acclimation period where guys will begin lifting and conditioning.

“We are going to follow this schedule to the tee, but it’s going to be challenging, so an hour in the weight room, an hour conditioning, and then also meetings and walkthroughs, that’ll all begin on Monday. Following Wednesday, we’ll have helmets and jerseys, and then begin full speed OTA type practices really for the better part of a couple days and the pads begin Monday the 17th, so we’ll take full advantage of that. We’ll be in full pads everyday we are allowed,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

