Official: Saints agree to terms with DJ Swearinger on one-year contract

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Swearinger, 5-10, 205, returns to New Orleans after joining the club in Week 16 of the 2019 campaign, where he played in the team’s regular season finale. He was originally selected in the second round (57th overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. Swearinger spent two seasons with the Texans has since made stops with Tampa Bay (2015), Arizona (2015-16, 2019), Washington (2017-18), Oakland (2019) and New Orleans (2019). Over his seven-year career, he has appeared in 99 contests and made 73 starts, compiling 404 tackles (307 solo), 4.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 42 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and eight special teams stops.

Most recently with Arizona, Oakland and New Orleans in 2019, Swearinger appeared in nine games with seven starts and collected 44 tackles (32 solo), three passes defensed and one assisted special teams stop. In 2018, he started in 15 games for Washington and totaled 53 stops and matched career-highs with two sacks, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Swearinger’s 11 interceptions since 2016 are tied for fourth-most among NFL safeties.

During his college career at South Carolina, he started 33 of 52 games played and finished with 244 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defense, six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Greenwood, S.C. native earned All-SEC honors as a senior in 2012 after starting 12 games for the Gamecocks and recording 79 tackles, two interceptions with one brought back for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

