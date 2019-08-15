Nine LSU Football Players Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE- LSU placed nine players, including four on the first team, on the 2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team which was announced by the league office on Thursday.

The Preseason All-SEC squad consisted of three teams and was determined by a vote of the 14 SEC head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players on their own team.

LSU’s preseason all-conference honors include five players on defense, three on offense and one on special teams.

Leading the way for the Tigers on the first team were center Lloyd Cushenberry III, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive end Rashard Lawrence.

Offensive guard Damien Lewis earned second team honors, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebackers Michael Divinity and Jacob Phillips and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were selected to the third team.

Cushenberry and Lewis were the only Tiger offensive linemen to start every game last year and helped power an LSU offense that averaged 32.4 points and 402.1 total yards per game. LSU also featured a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth straight season.

Jefferson became the first player to lead the Tigers in every receiving category in the same season since Rueben Randle in 2011. Jefferson led the Tigers in receptions (54), yards (875), yards per catch (16.2) and touchdowns (6).

Delpit, who is rated as the No. 1 defensive back by USA Today going into 2019, led the SEC in interceptions with five and finished second in the league in passes defended with 14 a year ago as he earned unanimous All-America honors.

Lawrence capped his junior year in 2018 by earning defensive player of the game honors in LSU’s win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. He finished the season with 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

Phillips is LSU’s leading returning tackler from a year ago as he recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while Fulton started 10 games at cornerback and registered 25 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended. Fulton has been tabbed as a preseason All-America and rated as the No. 3 defensive back in college football by USA Today.

Michael Divinity Jr. finished second on the team last year in tackles for loss with 10.5. He added 54 total tackles, returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M and had an interception.

Von Rosenberg, who earned second team All-SEC honors last year as a sophomore, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in punting a year ago with a 45.7 average on 51 punts.

LSU opens the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the Georgia Southern game as well as season ticket packages for the entire 2019 home slate and multi-game packages along with parking passes are still available and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.



2019 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama*

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri*

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn*

C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama



DEFENSE

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama*

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU*



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama



Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky



DEFENSE

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

LB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

LB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

LB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M*

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee*



Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Yasir Durant, Missouri

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn*

OL Mike Horton, Auburn*

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU*

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M



DEFENSE

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama*

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt*

DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri*

LB Michael Divinity Jr., LSU

LB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina*

LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee*

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU*

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

DB Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Kamren Curl, Arkansas*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina*

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn*



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri*

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn*

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)