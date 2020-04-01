NFL virtual offseason training could create issues

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints has a moment with his helmet prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NBC Sports’ Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss virtual offseason training with NFL facilities closed and how a lack of face-to-face contact and potential trouble dealing with injuries may present problems for teams.