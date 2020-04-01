Breaking News
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 273 statewide. There are 6,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,498 patients hospitalized; 490 of those on ventilators.

NFL virtual offseason training could create issues

by: Brian Holland

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints has a moment with his helmet prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss virtual offseason training with NFL facilities closed and how a lack of face-to-face contact and potential trouble dealing with injuries may present problems for teams.