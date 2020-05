NFL to test out expanded role for replay official

The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2020 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek, starting with two road games, followed by two home contests at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the docket.

New Orleans and the Rams are scheduled to open the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., when they play Los Angeles on Friday, August 14, with a 9:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The clubs are tied at 2-2 in the preseason series, the Rams lead the regular season series 41-33 and the postseason rivalry is tied 1-1. The Saints are 26-27 in preseason openers all-time after falling to Minnesota 34-25 in the 2019 opener.