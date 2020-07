NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 and head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints talk prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple reports indicate the NFL is cutting the preseason in half from four games down to only two in 2020.

ProFootballTalk broke the news Wednesday afternoon that the NFL is expected to formally announce Thursday.

For the New Orleans Saints, the two games that would come off the schedule would be at the Los Angeles Rams on August 14th and home vs the Miami Dolphins on September 3rd.

