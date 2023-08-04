NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reportedly been suspended for three games for his involvement in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

The suspension was first reported by ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter on social media.

Schefter adds in his initial report that, “Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022.”

Kamara settled the civil suit outside of court.

The suspension means that Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the 2023 season against the Titans, Panthers, and Packers. He will be eligible to return for the Saints’ week four matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following Saints training camp practice Friday, Kamara addressed the incident with reporters for the first time. He met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Thursday in New York to discuss the incident.

“I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end. Definitely a bad decision, but I am a man. Everything I have ever done in my life, I’ve stood on. I can take accountability for it and I can say when I’m wrong, and I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family, my mother. Embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL,” said New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints will lean on running backs Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller in Kamara’s absence.