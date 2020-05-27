NFL onside kick alternative getting positive reaction

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 11: Wide receiver Marques Colston #12 of the New Orleans Saints recovers an onside kick late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at CenturyLink Field on January 11, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe the new proposal of a 4th-and-15 play instead of an onside kick could gain traction quickly in the NFL.
(Video via NBC Sports)