NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the midst of a two-win season, Tulane punter Ryan Wright’s effort went almost unnoticed. He averaged 47.5 yards a punt.

At ‘Pro Day’ at the Saints facility, Wright told our Aaron S. Lee that some side work with former Saints punter Thomas Morstead was enlightening.

“[Morstead] puts it anywhere he wants on the field at any given time,” explained Wright. “I try to model myself after that. And, it was really awesome. I got to work with him a few times in the offseason, got to pick his brain a little bit and copycat him a tad bit.”

Wright is listed a 6-3, 245 pounds , but seems bigger.

He also clocked a sub-4.7 40-yard dash at the combine on Tuesday.



The Ray Guy Award semifinalist had 22 punts of 50 yards or more last season.