NFL Foundation Matches New Orleans Saints’ $250,000 Contribution to Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief Efforts

The NFL Foundation announced today that it will match the New Orleans Saints’ $250,000 contribution to the American Red Cross to support three different nonprofits – American Red Cross of Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and Feeding Louisiana – which are all helping those who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Laura.

All three organizations will address the immediate needs of those throughout Louisiana, specifically focusing on the southwest part of the state which has seen the most devastation in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The NFL encourages fans to text the world LAURA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Laura relief.

Our thoughts are with the various communities impacted by Hurricane Laura during this difficult time. The entire NFL family – including players, teams, and fans – is committed to continuing to support relief efforts and those in need.

(Press release provided by NFL Communications.)