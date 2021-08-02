New Orleans Saints Sign RB Devonta Freeman

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Devonta Freeman #31 of the New York Giants runs during a 17-9 Los Angeles Rams win at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent RB Devonta Freeman, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Freeman, 5-8, 206, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (103rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In seven seasons for Atlanta (2014-19) and the New York Giants (2020), the Miami, Fla. native has played in 82 regular season games with 63 starts, carrying 1,005 times for 4,144 yards (4.1 avg.) with 33 touchdowns, while catching 264 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns for 6,217 total yards from scrimmage. In five postseason starts for Atlanta, he carried 67 times for 235 yards with three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards. He was selected to two Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016 and in 2019, his final season in Atlanta, had his fourth season with at least 1,000 total yards from scrimmage as he carried 184 times for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Freeman appeared in 39 games during three seasons at Florida State (2011-13), starting 26 contests, including his final 19 appearances. He compiled 2,730 all-purpose yards, adding 475 yards on 47 receptions to his 404 carries and 2,255 career rushing yards, and averaged 70 yards per game. Freeman became the first Florida State running back since Warrick Dunn to rush for over 1,000 yards when he logged 1,016 yards on 173 carries in 2013. He is the sixth player in Seminole history to accomplish that feat. He also led the team in rushing both his freshman and junior campaigns, becoming the 15th player since 1947 to pace the offense in multiple seasons.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Saints}