New Orleans Saints set to pick 28th in 2021 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS — After a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round, all the New Orleans Saints can do now is look to the future.

With last night’s loss, the Saints now sit at No. 28 in the 2021 NFL Draft order.

As of right now, the Saints are expected to take part in the first four rounds of the upcoming draft.

Their final pick will be made in the fourth round.

Whether the Saints will pick in the fifth round depends if Kwon Alexander met his playing time mark this season.

The Saints’ seventh round pick was forfeited because of Covid-19 protocol violations.

The New Orleans Saints selected Center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, making him the 3rd straight lineman taken in the first round since 2017.

The Saints selected both Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Offensive Tackle Ryan Ramczyk in the first round of the 2017 draft.

They traded the 27th overall pick in 2018 & 2019 first-round pick to Green Bay during the 2018 NFL Draft to move up and select Defensive Lineman Marcus Davenport.

The Saints finished the 2020-21 NFL regular season with a 12-4 record.