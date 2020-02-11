New Orleans Saints player sheds light on mental illness through viral tweet

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 22: Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: “Speak up before it’s too late”

Mental Health Awareness Month is not until May, but one New Orleans Saints player is shining a light on mental health.

Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson opened up on his Twitter page about his struggles over the last two years and it has gone viral.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Louisiana Department of Health has information on mental health services in the area.

If you are in need of immediate help, please call National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story