NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following six players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.     College

Josh Andrews          OL                   6-2                   298                31        7         Oregon State

Jon Bostic                LB                    6-1                   245                31        9         Florida

Taco Charlton          DE                    6-6                  270                 27        6         Michigan    

J.P. Holtz                  TE                    6-3                  255                 29        4         Pittsburgh

Nick Martin              C                     6-4                  295                 29        6         Notre Dame

Eric Wilson               LB                    6-1                  230                 27        6         Cincinnati

The Saints have waived the following 12 players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Ian Book                    QB                  6-0                  206                 24        2          Notre Dame

Dai’Jean Dixon          WR                 6-4200                 23        R         Nicholls State

DaMarcus Fields       DB                  6-0                  200                 24        R         Texas Tech

Vincent Gray            DB                  6-2                  192                 22        R          Michigan

Chase Hansen         LB                   6-3                  222                 29        2           Utah

Jordan Jackson      DT                   6-4                  294                 24        R          Air Force

Lucas Krull             TE               6-6                  260                 24        R          Pittsburgh

Niko Lalos               DE              6-5                  270                 25        2          Dartmouth

Kirk Merritt             WR                   6-1                  214                 25        1          Arkansas State

Derek Schweiger    OL                   6-3                  325                  23        R         Iowa State

Nephi Sewell           LB                   6-0                  228                  23        R         Utah

Rashid Shaheed     WR/RS            6-0                  180                  23        R         Weber State

The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Albert Huggins            DT                 6-3                  305               25         2        Clemson

The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Kawaan Baker                WR             6-1                  215               24         1        South Alabama

Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 11 when they play at the Atlanta Falcons at 12:00 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

(New Orleans Saints Media Press Release)