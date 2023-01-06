NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints list two starters out and seven others as questionable for their matchup Sunday at home against Carolina.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and guard Andrus Peat (ankle) will not suit up for the Saints on Sunday as both have been ruled out for the game.

Tackle James Hurst (foot), tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest), safety Justin Evans (shoulder), Taysom Hill (back), and linebacker Ty Summers (oblique) are listed as questionable.

The New Orleans Saints (6-10) will wrap up the 2022-23 season at home Sunday against NFC South foe, Carolina (6-10).

The Saints enter Week 18 on a three-game win streak.

Here is the full Friday injury report: