ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The New Orleans Saints concluded the 2023 NFL season with a commendable 9-8 record, securing second place in the fiercely competitive NFC South. As the dust settles on the season, attention now turns to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, where the Saints are poised to make a pivotal selection with the 14th overall pick. The draft is scheduled to take place in Detroit from April 25-27, promising an exciting array of talent for teams to choose from.

In a strategic move, the Chicago Bears will kick off the draft by making the first overall pick, an opportunity they obtained through a deal with the Carolina Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons are set to make their move at No. 8, eagerly anticipating a chance to enhance their roster. Meanwhile, the draft spot for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains uncertain, adding an element of suspense as the draft day approaches.

A glance at the Saints’ recent first-round picks provides insight into the team’s commitment to building a balanced and formidable roster:

2023: Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, No. 29 The Saints fortified their defense with the selection of Bryan Bresee, emphasizing the importance of a strong defensive presence. Bresee’s potential impact on the field will undoubtedly be closely monitored in the upcoming season.

2022: Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, No. 11 The addition of Chris Olave in the 2022 draft aimed to inject speed and skill into the Saints' receiving corps. Olave's contributions have already begun to shape the team's offensive dynamics.

2022: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, No. 19 The Saints prioritized the protection of their quarterback with the selection of Trevor Penning, emphasizing the importance of a solid offensive line. Penning's development is anticipated to play a crucial role in the team's future successes.

2021: Payton Turner, Defensive End, No. 28 The 2021 draft saw the Saints focus on strengthening their defensive front with the selection of Payton Turner. Turner's prowess as a defensive end adds depth to the team's defensive strategies.

2020: Cesar Ruiz, Guard, No. 24 In 2020, the Saints addressed their offensive line by picking Cesar Ruiz, recognizing the importance of a robust interior line. Ruiz's consistency and skill have solidified his role within the team.

2019: Pick No. 30 (Traded to Green Bay Packers) In 2019, the Saints engaged in a strategic move, trading their 30th pick to the Green Bay Packers, showcasing their willingness to make calculated decisions to benefit the team's overall strategy.

As the Saints gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, the 14th pick represents a significant opportunity to secure a player who can make an immediate impact. With a track record of selecting promising talents in recent years, the Saints and their fans eagerly await the unveiling of their next draft gem, as they continue to build a formidable team for the challenges ahead.