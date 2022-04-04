BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New Orleans Saints have acquired the 16th overall pick, the 19th overall pick, and a sixth-round choice (194th overall) in exchange for the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a third-round compensatory pick (101st overall) and a seventh-round choice (237th overall), as well as the Saints’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their second-round pick in 2024.

The 16th overall pick was acquired by Philadelphia from the Indianapolis Colts in a 2021 trade.

In the 2022 draft, New Orleans will now have two first-round picks (16th and 19th overall), one second-round pick (49th overall), one third-round compensatory selection (98th overall), one fourth-round pick (120th overall), one fifth round pick (161st overall) and one sixth round pick (194th overall).