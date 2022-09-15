Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former pro quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

Today’s topics include the Saints’ thrilling come-from-behind win over archrival Atlanta in the season-opener, as well as LSU and Tulane’s victories over a pair of HBCU opponents.

Just how good are the Tigers and Green Wave? And are the paychecks worth the punishment for the HBCU schools, Southern and Alcorn State?

Lester weighs in.

Plus, both discuss Zachary’s win over Curtis in LHSAA prep football action, and take a look at the upcoming Karr vs. Easton matchup in Week 3.