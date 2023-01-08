NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints fall to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 in Week 18.

Although playoffs were out of the picture for both teams, it was a dicey game at the Superdome on Sunday afternoon.

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport and Panthers running back Donta Foreman were both ejected from the game due to an altercation on the field.

But the story of today for the Saints was, failed to execute opportunities. Fitting to the entire season, right?

It came down to a missed wide-open Taysom Hill touchdown, a missed field goal by veteran kicker Wil Lutz, a fumble after first down catch, the list goes on.

“We had some opportunities. We didn’t take advantage of it. That’s what happens when you don’t when you don’t take advantage of the opportunities. You let a team hang around and we let these guys hang around and they kept fighting,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“It’s a lot of motivation as well, you know, going into the off-season. You know, I think, you know, each man individually, you know, just has to commit to that,” said former LSU star and New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“When we come into training camp, it’s got to be different,” said veteran New Orleans Saints tackle James Hurst.

“Whatever it was this year, it can’t be what it was. Because that’s not the culture that the Saints have had. We’ve got to change something. It starts with the leaders on the team. It starts with them setting the bar. The younger players, the role players and the guys that you know are following, they have to step up to that challenge,” said Hurst.

“It is really disappointing,” said New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson.

“It test you as a man. You see how you pick yourself up and move forward, and in the offseason. Use it as motivation. Come into the off-season or to minicamp and just get after it.”